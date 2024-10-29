Hezbollah announces new leader, Israel bans U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency The Lebanese-based Hezbollah militant group says it has appointed Naim Qassem as its new leader after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike last month. Meanwhile, Israeli lawmakers have brushed aside opposition from the U.S. and other allies and passed laws banning the United Nations' Palestinian Refugee Agency, UNRWA, from operating inside its territory. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams has more.