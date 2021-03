Hershey's product manager on differing standards for U.K., U.S. chocolates As Hershey moves to ban U.K.-made Cadbury chocolates from being imported to the U.S., the American chocolate company is facing backlash. Hershey’s senior director of product development Jim St. John explains the different standards in the U.S. and U.K. for what is considered milk chocolate, clarifying the regulations that American-made Cadbury chocolates have to follow.