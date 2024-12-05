Hegseth still seeking support from senators, even as Trump reportedly searches for replacement President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, is still trying to garner support on Capitol Hill even as past allegations of misconduct threaten to sink his bid for the job. Sources tell CBS News that Trump is weighing options for replacing Hegseth. CBS News political reporters Jake Rosen and Taurean Small have more on Hegseth and the tense hearing held Thursday by the task force investigating the assassination attempts against Trump.