The heat will be on at the 2024 Summer Olympics – and for athletes, it could be dangerous The 2024 Summer Olympics are just a month away, where the best athletes in the world will compete against each other. But there's one opponent that has the potential to outshine the performance of everyone – the heat. This year's Games could break records, and scientists and athletes around the world are concerned that as temperatures continue to rise, it could put the health of the competitors – and the future of the event as we know it – in jeopardy.