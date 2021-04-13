Live

Has the Apple iPhone peaked?

Awaiting the release of their holiday quarter earnings, some are questioning whether Apple can keep up their iPhone sales. Have we seen the best of Apple's most coveted product? CNET's Dan Ackerman joins CBSN for more.
