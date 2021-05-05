Live

Harvey makes landfall again

Tropical Storm Harvey circled back to hit land once again and is moving to the northeast. Currently Louisiana is being impacted by the storm. Col. Ed Bush of the Louisiana National Guard spoke with CBSN about the current storm conditions.
