Live

Watch CBSN Live

Hail storm pummels Texas

A fresh batch of storms is rolling through Texas Tuesday night, after a barrage hit on Monday. Balls of ice were blown by 70-mph winds, smashing through windows and causing major damage. Omar Villafranca has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.