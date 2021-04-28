Live

Watch CBSN Live

GOP unveils plan to replace Obamacare

House Republicans who vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have finally unveiled their replacement plan. They're calling it the "American Health Care Act." The GOP proposal does not require health coverage. Nancy Cordes reports.
