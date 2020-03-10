Global coronavirus cases exceed 114,000 There are now over 780 reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 26 deaths linked to the illness. The number of patients around the globe exceeds 114,000. In China, President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak began. The CDC said that over 8,500 tests have been administered in the U.S. since mid-January. David Begnaud also shares details on the first person diagnosed in New Jersey, a 32-year-old who thought he caught it at a medical conference in Times Square.