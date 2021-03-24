Live

Gigafactory coming to Nevada

CEO and co-founder of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, announced Nevada has been selected as the official site for the Tesla Gigafactory. The Gigafactory will be the largest lithium-ion battery factory in the world.
