Live

Watch CBSN Live

Giant Palestinian flag draped on NYC bridge

The flag was draped on the Manhattan Bridge after being unfurled during a pro-Palestinian rally on the nearby Brooklyn Bridge. Police took it down twenty minutes later but said it was not a security breach. Vinita Nair reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.