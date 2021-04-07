Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Training expert to continue testimony in Chauvin trial
Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure package
Texas governor bans mandated COVID-19 "vaccine passports"
Pence launches group to defend Trump-era policies
Breyer warns Supreme Court expansion could erode public trust
1 in 3 COVID survivors diagnosed with mental health conditions
St. Louis getting its first Black female mayor
10 House Democrats join suit against Trump for role in Capitol attack
North Korea's Kim admits nation facing "worst-ever situation"
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden moves up deadline for COVID vaccine eligibility to April 19
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
How the wealthy cut the line during Florida's frenzied vaccine rollout
Michigan becomes new COVID-19 epicenter
Infections among young people are fueling new virus hot spots
NIH director: The COVID vaccine is "an answer to prayer"
When will kids be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
Here's how to track your 3rd stimulus check
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Getting personal at Intel's developer conference
The chip maker showed off new people-focused technologies, from a vending machine that knows your favorite food to a mirror that changes the color of what you're wearing. CNET's Lexy Savvides reports from San Francisco.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On