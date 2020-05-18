Coronavirus Updates
Germany emerges from coronavirus shutdown
While much of the world continues to battle the coronavirus, life in Germany is slowly moving back towards normal with shops opening and businesses restarting. Anna Noryskiewicz reports from Berlin.
