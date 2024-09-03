Watch CBS News

Garland on indictment of Hamas leaders: "These actions will not be our last"

The U.S. has indicted six senior Hamas leaders over their involvement in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Hamas' top leadership is accused of planning, supporting and praising the attacks, according to a criminal complaint from the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday the Justice Department "has a long memory" and will continue pursuing "the terrorists responsible for murdering Americans." Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins to discuss.
