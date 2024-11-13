Gaetz misconduct probes under renewed scrutiny after attorney general nod President-elect Donald Trump has selected longtime ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, to serve as his next attorney general. CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan joins "America Decides" to examine the misconduct allegations against Gaetz, which he has denied. Then, Meridith McGraw, national political correspondent for Politico, and Andrew Desiderio, senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, join to discuss.