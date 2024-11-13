Watch CBS News

Gaetz misconduct probes under renewed scrutiny after attorney general nod

President-elect Donald Trump has selected longtime ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, to serve as his next attorney general. CBS News investigative producer Michael Kaplan joins "America Decides" to examine the misconduct allegations against Gaetz, which he has denied. Then, Meridith McGraw, national political correspondent for Politico, and Andrew Desiderio, senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News, join to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.