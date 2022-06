On 10-year anniversary of DACA's inception, future of program in jeopardy It has been 10 years since former President Barack Obama implemented the DACA program, which protects immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as minors from being deported. Last year, however, a federal judge in Texas ruled the policy is illegal. Natalia Aristizabal, deputy director of Make the Road New York, joined CBS News' Matt Pieper to discuss.