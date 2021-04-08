Live

Full interview: Rand Paul, September 20

GOP presidential candidate and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul sits down with CBS' "Face the Nation" to discuss the Syrian refugee crisis, Planned Parenthood, Hillary Clinton, and his status as a political outsider in the 2016 campaign for the White House
