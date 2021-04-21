Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Chris Christie, September 4

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discusses Trump's recent trip to Mexico, his immigration plans, the GOP nominee's debate prep, and criticisms surrounding his foundation. The full interview aired on "Face the Nation" on September 4, 2016.
