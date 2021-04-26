Live

Watch CBSN Live

Full interview: Bernie Sanders, January 22

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, weighs in on the Women's March on Washington and challenges President Trump to stand by his campaign promise to keep Medicare and Medicaid. The full interview aired on the Jan. 22, 2017 broadcast of "Face the Nation."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.