From 2007: The taskmaster behind "The Nutcracker" For 50 years Irine Fokine (whose mother, prima ballerina Alexandra Federova, danced in the first performance of "The Nutcracker" in St. Petersburg in 1892) has overseen performances of the Tchaikovsky ballet. In this report originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" December 23, 2007, correspondent Bill Geist attended rehearsals at Madame Fokine's Ridgewood, N.J., dance studio, where she guides her young students through leaps and plies.