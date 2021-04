Friends increasingly officiate millennials' weddings A survey by the Pew Research Center shows millennials are losing the faith. Less than half say religion is very important to them, and just half say they believe in God with absolute certainty, compared to nearly 70 percent of baby boomers. The drop in religious beliefs is changing the way many Americans get married. Adriana Diaz reports from First United Church in Oak Park, Illinois, with how this is shaking up the world of weddings.