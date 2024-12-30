Former President Jimmy Carter's family on his legacy Former President Jimmy Carter was surrounded by his family when he died Sunday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Carter's son Chip said in a statement in part, "My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and unselfish love. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together." After public observances for Carter in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., a private burial will follow in Plains.