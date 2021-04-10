Live

Former inmates, guards revisit Alcatraz

The fabled prison on Alcatraz Island, once home to crime superstars like Al Capone, closed in 1963. Today it's the site of reunions for former inmates, guards and their families. Bill Geist tags along.
