Concern grows over "deteriorating" security in Afghanistan as U.S. forces continue withdrawal A Pentagon spokesperson said there is a "deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan" a day after President Biden moved up the deadline for U.S. forces to withdraw. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata spoke to the top diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul about their concerns. Then CBSN anchor Lana Zak talks with Nancy Youssef, a national security correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, about the threat to Afghans who worked with U.S. forces.