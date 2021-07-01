Live

Watch CBSN Live

Community copes with condo collapse in Surfside

A week after a deadly condo collapse in Florida, CBS News examines the impact it's had on families and first responders. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has been following this story. He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.