Flash Points: Gaza crisis scrambles Mideast diplomacy

CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Bob Orr talks with CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate about the fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and the impact it's had on regional diplomacy.
