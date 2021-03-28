Live

Flash Points: Can Boko Haram be stopped?

CBS News Homeland Security Correspondent Bob Orr and CBS News Senior National Security Analyst Juan Zarate explain that while the memory of the kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls is fading, Boko Haram is still very much on the offensive.
