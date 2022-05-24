CBS News App
Five states hold primary elections
Five states across the U.S. are holding primary elections today, but eyes are on Georgia, where some of the most heated races are taking place. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBS News Mornings with more.
