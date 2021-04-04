Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fishing in Cuba, Hemingway style

Ernest Hemingway's grandsons, Patrick and John, recently participated in a fishing tournament off Cuba's coast. For the first time in decades, several American vessels were allowed to participate. CBS News correspondent Dean Reynolds reports.
