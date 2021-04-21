Live

FBI investigating voting systems hack

Officials are saying that the U.S. has a "late start" in protecting state elections, and that Russia may be responsible for recent database hackings. CBS News homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with the latest details.
