Investigation into suspect in Texas synagogue hostage standoff The FBI identified 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram as the suspect who held four people hostage in a synagogue in Texas on Saturday. Akram died at the scene and the hostages escaped after what the rabbi described as a terrifying ordeal. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest with the investigation.