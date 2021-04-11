Live

Watch CBSN Live

FBI chief on how encrypted apps are now standard terrorist tools

In the wake of recent terror attacks, the FBI and other agencies are pleading with tech companies to give them more access to encrypted communication. They say terrorists routinely use that technology online. Speaking to lawmakers Wednesday, the FBI director warned the government's ability to monitor terrorists is not keeping pace with their ability to evade detection. Nancy Cordes reports on the latest debate about security versus privacy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.