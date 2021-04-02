Live

FBI admits errors in criminal cases

The FBI admitted a wide range of mistakes this weekend. A 3-year review of the FBI lab in Washington, D.C., is opening eyes across the country. And now, it could re-open hundreds of criminal cases. Jericka Duncan reports.
