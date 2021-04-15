Live

Facebook unveils new live streaming option

Facebook's newest feature allows users to "go live" from their app. Users can live stream activities that will appear in real-time on friends' feeds. Facebook Chief Product Officer Chris Cox joins CBSN to describe the new feature.
