Live

Watch CBSN Live

Facebook testing Snapchat clone "Messenger Day"

Facebook is testing a Snapchat-style temporary messaging service called Messenger Day. The app is currently being tested in Poland, where Snapchat is not available. CNET Editor Brian Tong joins CBSN to discuss if the new app has a chance.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.