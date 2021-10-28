Live

Facebook changes company name to Meta

Facebook is changing its company name to Meta. CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new name will reflect growing interests in virtual and augmented reality. CBSN technology reporter Dan Patterson joins Tanya Rivero with more.
