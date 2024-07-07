Face the Nation: Stoltenberg, Panels Missed the second half of the show? The latest on...NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tells "Face the Nation" that although far-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently visited Moscow, "that doesn't change the common decisions" the alliance has made regarding Ukraine, After President Biden's disastrous debate performance last week, Democratic strategist and CBS News contributor Ashley Etienne tells "Face the Nation" that the party needs to "take a deep breath", and CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes tells "Face the Nation" that the upcoming week — when Capitol Hill lawmakers return after the July 4th holiday — will be critical for President Biden's reelection.