Face the Nation: Criswell, McMaster, Hogan

Amid historic flooding in North Carolina from the remnants from Hurricane Helene, FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "I don't know that anybody could be fully prepared for the amount of flooding and landslides that they are experiencing right now", Ret. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration" tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that "I don't really buy it" that the former president could broker a settlement to the war in Ukraine, and Maryland's former Republican governor, Larry Hogan, who has been backed by former President Donald Trump in the race for U.S. Senate, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that he isn't backing the former president in the 2024 race.