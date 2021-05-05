Explosion investigated on London train

Live

More than a dozen people were injured after a small explosion rocked a London subway train during rush hour. Terror investigators are on the scene after a fire on the train at the Parsons Green station. Gavin Ramjuan is in London with the latest.
