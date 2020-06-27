Exploring Rome's relationship with its monuments Nations around the world are following U.S. protesters in toppling statues and monuments to historical figures with controversial or harmful pasts. The Italian city of Rome remains removed from the unrest -- its monuments to warlords and imperialists have withstood the millennia and are now withstanding a dramatic challenge to universal opinion. Chris Livesay takes a look at how Italians interact with their history, including existing monuments to dictator Benito Mussolini.