Examining Trump's recent comments on IVF, Florida's 6-week abortion ban Former President Donald Trump's positions on reproductive rights are angering some on both the right and left. Just recently he criticized Florida's six-week abortion ban and said the government or insurance should cover the costs of in vitro fertilization. At the same time, the Republican nominee took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade in an interview with CBS News earlier this month. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.