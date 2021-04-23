Employee wellness programs raise privacy concerns Workplace wellness programs help rein in soaring costs of insurance premiums by giving incentives to adopt healthy behaviors. But the nation's largest consumer interest group for Americans over 50, AARP, says federal regulations on those programs could compromise privacy and make people vulnerable to discrimination. The organization is suing the government's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he thinks health information and workplace decisions should be separate.