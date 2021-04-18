Live

Watch CBSN Live

EgyptAir flight recorder found

Egyptian officials say they have found the "black box" recorder from EgyptAir flight MS804, which crashed in the Mediterranean last month. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins CBSN with the latest details.
