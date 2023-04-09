Tennessee House Expulsion
Judge Halts Approval Of Mifepristone
Middle East Violence
Clarence Thomas Report
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pope Francis leads Easter Sunday mass to big crowds in Vatican Square
Senate chaplain: "There comes a time when action is required"
Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters due to injury
2 adults, 1 young child shot and killed in Orlando, police say
China conducts military drills near Taiwan, says they "serve as a stern warning"
Ben Ferencz, last living Nuremberg prosecutor, dies at 103
Health secretary criticizes abortion pill ruling as "reckless"
Puppy "miraculously" unharmed after being tossed from car in L.A. police chase
Sen. Richard Blumenthal fractures femur at UConn championship parade
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Easter Sunday ends peacefully in Jerusalem
Sunday ended without incident in Israel as tensions had been rising in the runup to Easter. Easter, Passover and Ramadan all overlap this year as worshipers from all over came to the holy city for religious observances. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On