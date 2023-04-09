Watch CBS News

Easter Sunday ends peacefully in Jerusalem

Sunday ended without incident in Israel as tensions had been rising in the runup to Easter. Easter, Passover and Ramadan all overlap this year as worshipers from all over came to the holy city for religious observances. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.