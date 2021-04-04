Live

Ducklings mesmerized by yo-yo tricks

Nick Dietz compiles some of the latest and greatest viral videos, including ducks mesmerized by a yo-yo and sanitation workers taking a foosball break. To see these videos in their entirety, click HERE.
