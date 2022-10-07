Philadelphia apologizes for experiments on Black inmates

Iowa man arrested for threatening Arizona election official

Fate of abortion access in N.C. could hinge on November election

Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and "Tough Enough" winner, dies at 30

534 civilian bodies found so far in Ukrainian territory recaptured from Russia

Democratic Senate candidates raising more than GOP, but still outspent on ads

Iran regime claims teen died in a "fall." Mom says they killed her.

Suspect charged, possible accomplice sought in murder of California family

"Stop lying": Russian elites increasingly critical of war in Ukraine

A drone captured stunning fall foliage along the Mississippi River in Minnesota this week.

Drone captures stunning fall colors in Minnesota A drone captured stunning fall foliage along the Mississippi River in Minnesota this week.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On