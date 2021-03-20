Live

Watch CBSN Live

Driverless vehicles could soon be on the road

Automakers debuted their driverless vehicles at the International Auto Show in New York. Volvo says its driverless cars could be at dealerships around the world in less than five years. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.