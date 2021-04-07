Live

Watch CBSN Live

Dow starts September with 470-point drop

Amidst economic uncertainty out of China, the Dow Jones Industrial average plummeted 470 points on the first day of September. International Business Times reporter Jessica Menton broke down the numbers for CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.