Live

Watch CBSN Live

DNC opens without Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake gaveled in the Democratic convention instead of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who bowed out after a hack brought embarassing emails to light. See the full opening remarks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.