Live

Watch CBSN Live

Disinformation Warfare

"There's nothing illegal that we did...nothing murky," says Margarita Simonyan, who dismisses the U.S. intelligence report that says RT, the Russian news network she heads, meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Lesley Stahl reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.